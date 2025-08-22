Ty Segall: Tiny Desk Concert
A common misconception of the Tiny Desk is that bands have to keep it quiet or go all-acoustic. So when I invited Ty Segall to play in our office, I made a point of assuring him he could crank his electrified, riff-heavy guitar noise to 11. His three-word reply came via email: "We shall rock."
True to his word, the band pushed the limits of the space with stadium-sized vibes, opening with the pulse-spiking "You're the Doctor," from the 2012 album Twins. They followed with the title cut from this year's Possession and the rolling, harmony-rich "Whisper" from 2021's Harmonizer. They closed out the set with a gritty take on 2010's "Girlfriend" and "My Best Friend," from last year's Three Bells. It's some of the most glorious shredding you'll ever see at the Tiny Desk.
SET LIST
- "You're the Doctor"
- "Possession"
- "Whisper"
- "Girlfriend"
- "My Best Friend"
MUSICIANS
- Ty Segall: vocals, guitar
- Emmett Kelly: guitar, background vocals
- Mikal Cronin: bass, background vocals
- Ben Boye: keys
- Evan Burrows: drums
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Robin Hilton
- Director: Joshua Bryant
- Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Video Editor: Maia Stern
- Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineers: Josephine Nyounai, David Greenburg
- Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Photographer: Grace Raver
- Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
Copyright 2025 NPR