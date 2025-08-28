© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Lucius: Field Recordings x Aspen Ideas Festival

By Suraya Mohamed
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT

Known for its panoramic views of Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley, Smuggler Mountain was conveniently a couple of miles from the Aspen Ideas Festival campus. The band Lucius and our crew took a short trek up a dirt road to arrive at the historic Smugger Mine. Once inside, we walked through the cold and damp Clark Tunnel and arrived at a man-made cavern. There Lucius played "Dusty Trails," perhaps appropriate for the fossilized surroundings.

The subsequent songs come from its latest self-titled album. Performed just outside of the mine entrance, the audience had the good fortune to take in catchy tunes and a gorgeous background overlooking the town. "Final Days" is a reminder that the human experience is filled with unknowns. The sugary "Gold Rush" highlights lead singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig's solid vocal connection. The set ends with "Mad Love," a beautiful ballad that inspired some grasshoppers to sing along.

SET LIST 

  • "Dusty Trails"
  • "Final Days"
  • "Gold Rush"
  • "Mad Love"

MUSICIANS 

  • Jess Wolfe: vocals
  • Holly Laessig: vocals
  • Dan Molad: percussion, background vocals
  • Peter Lalish: guitar
  • Jacob Peters: bass

PRODUCTION TEAM

  • Director: Mito Habe-Evans
  • Editor: Nickolai Hammar
  • Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Nickolai Hammar, Ryan Lohr, Will Sardinsky
  • Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault
  • Post-Production Coordinator: Tsering Bista
  • Senior Producer, Aspen Institute: Ava Hartmann 
  • Program Associate, Aspen Institute: Jacqueline Olivas-Sison
  • Festival Director: Graham Veysey
  • Supervising Editor: Becky Lettenberger
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

SPECIAL THANKS

  • Sean Duty
  • Ben James
  • Samuel Lasater
  • Jay Parker
  • Chris Preusch
  • Smuggler Consolidated Mines, LLC. 
  • Fred Wilson
  • Matt Windholz
  • Keith Jenkins

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
See stories by Suraya Mohamed

