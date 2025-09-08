© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.

Rick Davies, singer and co-founder of Supertramp, has died

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:50 PM MDT
Rick Davies performing in Cologne, Germany.
ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images
/
ullstein bild
Rick Davies performing in Cologne, Germany.

Rick Davies, the British musician who founded the prog-pop band Supertramp, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 81. He'd been battling multiple myeloma for over a decade.

Supertramp, which spurred hits like "Give A Little Bit" and "The Logical Song" in the 1970s, shared the news of Davies' death in social media posts. "His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands' sound," reads the statement.

Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Davies gravitated towards music from an early age, when he first heard Gene Krupa's "Drummin' Man." He fell in love with the piano and played jazz and blues in the beginning of his career. Then, in 1969, Davies took out an ad in the music magazine Melody Maker looking for bandmates.

He heard back from a posh, Beatles-loving teenager named Roger Hodgson. Together, they went from playing Bob Dylan covers to crafting rock songs that would eventually give way to grandiose saxophone solos, melodic pop hooks and fluttering harmonies. "Davies and Hodgson could not have been more different — working-class grit meets dreamy idealism — but in those differences lay their magic," reads the band's biography.

Supertramp's international commercial breakthrough came in 1977 with the album Even in the Quietest Moments, which rose to No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 1979, the band struck gold with Breakfast in America, a playful yet sweeping exploration of American excess at the end of a decade defined by idealism and disillusionment. The album landed three singles on Billboard's Hot 100, including the Davies-penned "Goodbye Stranger," which features Davies' jaded baritone contrasted against Hodgson's vibrant falsetto and devolves from a snappy sing-along to a roaring guitar solo.

Supertramp released one more studio album called …Famous Last Words… in 1982 before Hodgson left the band. Davies continued playing with several iterations of the group on and off for decades to come. Although Hodgson never returned to the lineup, Supertramp played its final show in Madrid in 2012.

Davies' cancer diagnosis made it difficult for him to tour, but he kept playing music close to home for several years with a group of friends dubbed Ricky and the Rockets.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Music NPR News
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate