Natalie Disney Reads "First Fall" by Maggie Smith

Autumn is our theme this month on Something I Heard. I asked our guest this month, Natalie Disney, what autumn means to her.

"I think our culture has a little bit of a tragic love affair with fall, and I'm curious about why" she said. "I'm a hopeless summer devotee. But I feel really romantic about the end of summer."

Keeping with the theme, Natalie shares a poem by Maggie Smith, called “First Fall.” Smith is a poet, editor, and essayist with four collections of poetry. Her 2016 poem "Good Bones" became viral hit, and her 2023 memoir, You Could Make This Place Beautiful, was a New York Times best-seller.

Something I Heard is supported by Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.