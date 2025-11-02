© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Chicago music subculture is taking off... in London

By Tracy Kawalik
Published November 2, 2025 at 6:52 AM MST

Recently, the godfather of a music and dance genre known as Chicago Footwork came to London. But why are British fans so keen on this fast-paced American subculture?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Music
Tracy Kawalik

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate