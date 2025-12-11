© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There aren't many metrics by which 2025 could be judged as a great year, but musically speaking? It was pretty damned good. Rosalía made a grand and accessible piece of high art. Annie DiRusso and The Beaches filled the "song of the summer"-shaped hole in our hearts. Wet Leg got spikier, funnier, hornier, scarier. Ólafur Arnalds & Talos transformed deep loss into something warm and lasting. Gordi, Annahstasia, Indigo De Souza, Madi Diaz and Tamino all found fresh, inviting, intoxicating twists on singer-songwriterliness.

A top 20 or top 30 would have been so much easier this year — an excuse to find room for more underheard voices (Anna Tivel! Emily Hines! Ken Pomeroy! Victoria Canal!), festival-packing stars (Lucy Dacus! Little Simz!), rising rock stars (Wednesday! The Beths!) and, sorry-not-sorry, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, a factory that served up wall-to-wall bangers and salvaged what otherwise seemed like a down year for pop music.

Stephen Thompson's Top 10 Albums of 2025

1. Rosalía, LUX

2. Annie DiRusso, Super Pedestrian

3. Wet Leg, moisturizer

4. The Beaches, No Hard Feelings

5. Ólafur Arnalds & Talos, A Dawning

6. Gordi, Like Plasticine

7. Annahstasia, Tether

8. Indigo De Souza, Precipice

9. Madi Diaz, Fatal Optimist

10. Tamino, Every Dawn's a Mountain

Read about more of NPR Music's favorite albums of 2025 and our list of the 125 best songs of 2025.

Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
