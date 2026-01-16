Remembering jazz singer Rebecca Kilgore
Kilgore, who died Jan. 7, was a talented interpreter of American popular song. We'll remember her by listening back to her in-studio concerts with pianist Dave Frishberg from 1995 and 1999.
Copyright 2026 NPR
