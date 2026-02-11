© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Tiny Desk Radio: Sierra Ferrell, Wyatt Flores, MJ Lenderman

Published February 11, 2026 at 8:46 AM MST
MJ Lenderman performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre present performances from the next generation of Americana music: Sierra Ferrell, whose sound is firmly planted in the roots tradition; Wyatt Flores, an Oklahoman "red dirt" country singer; and MJ Lenderman, an indie rocker who doubles as the guitarist for the band Wednesday.

Sierra Ferrell: Tiny Desk Concert

Wyatt Flores: Tiny Desk Concert

MJ Lenderman: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

