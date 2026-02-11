Animal shelter withdraws from contract negotiations in Canyon County

Copper Quill Haven has withdrawn from contract negotiations with Canyon County , the city of Nampa and the city of Caldwell and will no longer be in charge of their animal shelter services. The organization was set to take over from West Valley Humane Society this week.

In a statement released Monday on social media, Copper Quill Haven said the organization was “pressured into an accelerated timeline that did not align with responsible, humane, or operationally sound sheltering practices.”

This, the organization said, would’ve included opening without certain types of equipment necessary for the care of animals.

Last June , West Valley Humane Society said it had been undercharging for its services and asked for half a million dollars to stay afloat. In December, Canyon County, Nampa and Caldwell selected Copper Quill Haven as a replacement for West Valley Humane Society, following a bidding process.

In a statement Monday, representatives for the county, and two cities, said they were prepared this week to “accept the key terms proposed by CQH and advance the contract” before the organization withdrew. The county has not responded to a request for further comment.

West Valley Humane Society has been operating animal shelter services for the area since 2011. They are set to vacate their facility, located in Caldwell, by Friday.