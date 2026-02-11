© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio engineers are working in Stanley today. The signal will go down intermittently throughout the day.

Tiny Desk Radio: The Innocence Mission, Raveena, Ludovico Einaudi

NPR
Published February 11, 2026 at 8:42 AM MST
Ludovico Einaudi performs at the Tiny Desk.
NPR Music
Ludovico Einaudi performs at the Tiny Desk.

Tiny Desk Radio co-host Anamaria Sayre shares a trio of soothing performances to calm the mind: quiet folk trio The Innocence Mission, R&B singer and storyteller Raveena and pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi.

The Innocence Mission: Tiny Desk Concert

Raveena: Tiny Desk Concert

Ludovico Einaudi: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate