Tiny Desk Radio: Brittany Howard, Stanley Clarke, Laufey

Published February 13, 2026 at 8:14 AM MST
Laufey performs a Tiny Desk concert.
Estefania Mitre
NPR
Laufey performs a Tiny Desk concert.

Tiny Desk Radio co-host Bobby Carter presents concerts from Brittany Howard, lead singer of the Alabama Shakes; jazz fusion bassist Stanley Clarke; and Icelandic jazz pop artist Laufey.

Brittany Howard: Tiny Desk Concert

Stanley Clarke: Tiny Desk Concert

Laufey: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Noah Caldwell, Dhanika Pineda and Walter Ray Watson. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

