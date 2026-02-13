© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Tiny Desk Radio: Jorja Smith, Nubya Garcia, RAYE

Published February 13, 2026 at 8:13 AM MST
RAYE performs a Tiny Desk concert.

Tiny Desk Radio co-host Bobby Carter chats with NPR Music's Nikki Birch about a trio of artists hailing from the U.K. — R&B singer Jorja Smith, saxophonist Nubya Garcia and singer-songwriter RAYE.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

