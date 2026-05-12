And the winner of the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest is …

Today, NPR Music crowns Cure For Paranoia as the winner of the 12th annual Tiny Desk Contest. Fronted by Dallas-based rapper and music teacher Cameron McCloud, Cure For Paranoia is the alternative hip-hop project of McCloud and producers Tomahawk Jonez and Jay Analog. Their winning song, "No Brainer," won over the judges with its witty lyricism and strong, creative vision.

Celia Gregory, a judge from WNXP, NPR's music station in Nashville, says that the combination of a locked-in band and star emcee was the "it-factor" for her: "It's the rhymes and the rizz for me, but also the overall drive of the song and the horns."

NPR Music host Robin Hilton was also struck by McCloud's magnetism: "He's a next-level performer who writes the kind of songs that get stuck in your head and won't let go," he says. "A perfect mix of catharsis, humor and humanity."

KUTX host Alex Marrero in Austin, and artist Madison McFerrin agree that "No Brainer" is unlike any of the more than 6,000 other entries they saw. McFerrin calls the song "infectious, fresh and distinctly theirs" and Marrero says "when this popped up, I immediately felt something different."

McCloud's journey with the Contest goes back to 2023, when he first submitted his song "Unbothered." Since then, he's stunned the judges with standout entries that have made their annual Top Shelf series, which features the best entries, every year.

In his first entry, McCloud shared that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia. "I found that making music was way more helpful than any medication they put me on," he said. "And the main reason why we do this is so that every time we step on stage or come in contact with anyone, they feel 10x more confident than they did before."

That sentiment spoke to judge Alynda Segarra, a singer who performs as Hurray for the Riff Raff, when they featured Cure For Paranoia's third entry, "The Artshow," on Top Shelf in 2025. "The name is so genius," said Segarra. "He's saying that this is my cure, this is my healing tool and this music and art is helping me get through something — there's such vulnerability with this presence."

After Cure For Paranoia didn't win in 2023, McCloud says that he studied past winners' entries to better understand what goes into a winning song. And last year, McCloud committed to his craft by spending every day of 2025 writing a new rap verse, most of which went into the lyrics of "No Brainer."

For NPR Music host Bobby Carter, who says Cure For Paranoia is destined to be a force in the music industry, this win was a long time coming: "For four years, Cameron and the crew have wowed us with creativity and versatility and I can't wait to see what they bring to the Tiny Desk!"

Soon, Cure For Paranoia will play their own Tiny Desk concert in Washington, D.C., and then embark on a nationwide tour. You can hear from McCloud himself on All Things Considered later today, and get tickets to the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour on the Contest website.



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