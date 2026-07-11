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A breakup inspired Jermaine from the South's Tiny Desk Contest entry in Louisiana Creole

NPR
Published July 11, 2026 at 5:43 AM MDT

Jermaine Butler, who performs as "Jermaine from the South," entered his Creole-inspired song "Dan Vi-Cila" to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest.

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