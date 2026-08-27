© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turmoil at Boston Symphony Orchestra lingers 6 months after conductor was let go

WBUR
Published August 27, 2026 at 9:56 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with arts critic Lloyd Schwartz and former Boston Symphony Orchestra principal bassist Edwin Barker about whether BSO conductor Andris Nelsons, essentially fired six months ago, is a great conductor or not.

They explain why it matters that he was let go without much input from the musicians of the orchestra, many of whom loved him.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate