Watch the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards

The Americana Honors & Awards have celebrated pioneering veteran artists and trailblazing newcomers. The joyful music ceremony is the hallmark event of the annual AmericanaFest, on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The 25th annual Americana Honors & Awards will honor winners of various awards including album of the year, artist of the year, duo/group of the year, emerging act of the year and song of the year.

The critically acclaimed ceremony will be hosted by The Milk Carton Kids, with a house band led by music director Buddy Miller and including Don Was, The McCrary Sisters, Larry Campbell, Jim Hoke, Jen Gunderman and Fred Eltringham.

This year's performers include lifetime achievement honoree Robert Plant, Brandi Carlile, I'm With Her, Jesse Welles, Kashus Culpepper, Ken Pomeroy, Margo Price, Molly Tuttle, Mon Rovîa, S.G. Goodman and many more.

The 2026 Honors & Awards show will stream live on NPR Music's YouTube channel on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.

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