New album by Don Was takes the Grateful Dead's 'Blues for Allah' and runs with it
Don Was speaks with NPR's Felix Contreras about his new record interpreting the Grateful Dead's Blues for Allah', and the late guitarist Bob Weir.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Don Was speaks with NPR's Felix Contreras about his new record interpreting the Grateful Dead's Blues for Allah', and the late guitarist Bob Weir.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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