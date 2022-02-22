How are advocates for homeless families in Boise meeting the Catch 22 challenge on 2/22/22?

Catch 22 is much more than an iconic book, movie or a contradictory rule or limitation. In fact, it’s a reality for too many Idaho families experiencing homelessness.

“The 'Catch 22' that the clients we work with include deciding between paying medical bills or paying for groceries,” said Garrett Kalt, director of development at CATCH, the Boise-based organization that helps secure housing for families without a roof over their heads. “ That could be deciding whether to stay in an unhealthy relationship or to lose financial support.”

In a serendipitous campaign the organization launched CATCH 22, in an effort to get citizens to commit to $22 per month to help house 22 additional families by 2/22/22. Kalt joined one of the CATCH program’s “graduates,” plus her 12-year-old son to visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice, to talk about what that success looks like.

“There is something to be said for waking up in your own bed and having breakfast at your own kitchen table, right?”

Read the full transcript below:

GEORGE PRENTICE: It is Morning Edition on Boise State Public Radio News. Good morning. I'm George Prentice, on this 22nd of February 2022 - 2/22/22. Which brings us to Catch 22. We know that as an iconic novel and a figurative bit of warped logic from which an individual can't escape because of some contradictory rule or a limitation. But this morning we will consider Catch 22, quite literally. Indeed, this is the 22nd day of the 22nd year of the century, and CATC is the organization that assists so many families escape homelessness with a chance at permanent housing. Garrett Kalt is the director of development at CATCH. Garrett. Good morning.

GARRETT KALT: Good morning, George. Thanks for having us.

PRENTICE: You bet. We'll get to the big reveal in a moment. But first, in a nutshell, tell us what the CATCH22 movement has been.

KALT: Yeah. So we're a local nonprofit organization that works to house families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness and the Treasure Valley, and this campaign is really a play on words us being CATCH in the year being 2022. We thought that we would do a CATCH 22 Campaign one George. We really want to educate our community about the Catch 22 that the clients we work with face every day. That can include deciding between whether to pay for medical bills or paying for groceries that could be deciding whether to stay in an unhealthy relationship or to lose financial support, as well as give folks a tangible solution to be part of the movement to help end homelessness here in the Treasure Valley. We're asking folks to join this movement for twenty two dollars or more a month, and this will help us house twenty two more families in 2022. It's no secret that housing is crazy right now, and not the Treasure Valley is growing exponentially. And so as rents increase and vacancy rates go low, we're continuing to see more Idahoans experience homelessness than ever before, and this is a tangible way that people can be part of that solution.

PRENTICE: So let's bring another voice into the conversation. Garrett, can you do the introduction?

KALT: Yeah. Today we have one of our former clients. Her name is Mindy Wilson, and Mindy is also joined with her son, Valor. And so I'm really excited for you all to get to know her and her resilient story.

MINDY WILSON: Good morning.

PRENTICE: Mindy, talk to me about the pandemic and the lockdown, and that had to put you in particular peril because I mean, you've got a son.

MINDY WILSON: Absolutely. It did. I said was I was already in peril. I was going through a divorce. As the pandemic hit that March, I lost my job. I got a three day notice on my door when I couldn't pay the rent. We tried to enter the women and children's shelter here, and they were on lockdown so severely that we weren't prepared to go in. So anyway, we ended up staying in that tent in the park. Yeah, and it was quite scary. It was quite a thing. And I came across catch. And yeah, life began to change. I I got a I got to say they are really amazing at helping. I had gotten a job at a hotel and luckily we got to room there as well. And things progressed. I mean, my case manager was willing to meet me wherever we could, and their desire and drive very much drove me. I wanted a weekly visit. I wanted to meet my goals within the couch. I feel really, I feel really good about that.

PRENTICE: Wow. Well, introduce me to this extraordinary young man then.

MINDY WILSON: Yes, my son, Valor Wilson… he is here.

VALOR WILSON: Good morning.

PRENTICE: Good morning, Valor, what grade are you in?

VALOR WILSON: I'm in sixth.

PRENTICE: So, Valor, I was going to ask your mom about this, but I'm going to ask you this: Talk to me about your home.

VALOR WILSON: It's great. You got your own room.

PRENTICE: Yeah, my gosh. Huge difference from a tent.

VALOR WILSON: Yeah.

PRENTICE: Sleep well?

VALOR WILSON: Yes, definitely. There is something to be said for waking up in your own bed and having breakfast at your own kitchen table, right?

PRENTICE: Valor, it's my understanding that you have an affinity for animals. Is this true?

VALOR WILSON: Yes.

PRENTICE: Wild animals or domestic animals?

VALOR WILSON: Wild and domestic.

PRENTICE: So talk to me about something that more than a few people have as pets and more than a few others are terribly afraid of… snakes. What can you tell me about snakes?

VALOR WILSON: Well, the taipan from Australia is one of the world's most venomous. It's fast. It bites multiple times on the victim. They're not people killers, and they don't go out for people, and they only have the venom to protect themselves and to hunt.

PRENTICE: So it's a defense.

VALOR WILSON: It's very much defensive and hunting.

PRENTICE: Mindy, what I'm hearing between the lines here, is a passion and a love for creatures… as they say, great and small.

MINDY WILSON: That is true. He got an encyclopedia of animals when he was quite young. It's quite amazing. I changed my favorite animal because of the knowledge that he has given me. My new favorite animal, if anybody asks,Is the pink fairy armadillo.. It's the cutest thing.

PRENTICE: I'm sorry. The what? The Pink Fairy Armadillo?

MINDY WILSON: It's pink, and it can change its body color and temperature.

VALOR WILSON: They're also like a triathlon. They can swim, and run… well except for biking…but they can swim, run and do lots more.

PRENTICE: Wow. Talk about life lessons this morning. Mindy, how do you spend your days? So, what is work like now?

MINDY WILSON: Well, I got to reach another goal of mine. I am a certified fitness instructor. And so I reached out. The pandemic started lightning up, and I got the position with a local gym in town, I'm teaching children… and they range from five to 12. So, Valor fits right in.

PRENTICE: So, another life goal. So, what kind of fitness?

MINDY WILSON: Basic body movements. But then you include a tipping ladder and you've got to swing up to it. Ninja Warrior is the program on TV that many people have seen. And they have like a jungle gym… and over water and things. But we've got to start with these kids with basic movements and strong foundational skills in their movements, so they don't get injured. So we really do start with squats and push-ups and jumping jacks.

PRENTICE: I am bowled over. Garrett Here it is, the 22nd of the 22nd year. So how did CATCH 22 do?

KALT: It did really well since we started our campaign in January. We've secured around 60 community members who are part of this coalition

PRENTICE: 60? Six… Zero?

KALT: Six Zero and George, we're going for 600 by the end of this year. And that would be enough to house 20 two more families like Mindy and Valor within our rapid rehousing program here at Catch Annually, Catch typically houses around seventy-five families a year. And so we're hoping to shoot for 20 to more than seventy five. And so while our model looks like is, we provide rental assistance while folks are in our program and help them work on their goals and when they graduate, they take over the full rent amount. And anyone listening to this today, if they want to join this campaign and join this movement, this is a tangible way that you can help and be part of the solution. And I would also encourage if there are any landlords listening or property managers. If you're interested in working with cash and giving a house to a family in our program, we would be more than happy to partner with you as well.

PRENTICE: Valor, how do you spell your name?

VALOR WILSON: V-A-L-O-R,

PRENTICE: I'm going to guess that you know the meaning of that name, the meaning of that word.

VALOR WILSON: Yes.

PRENTICE: Bravery, strength. Perseverance. Valor,what's your middle name?

VALOR WILSON: Torque.

PRENTICE: So was that T-O-R-Q-U-E…is that what that is? So tell me about that choice.

MINDY WILSON: When I saw that name, I just knew one day if we had a little boy, it would be his middle name, whether we shortened it or not. And nope, it's the full thing. But I I have two other children that are girls, and I knew exactly when I was having a boy. He was much more energetic from in the womb. Even so, anyway, we weren't quite sure on Valor until he came. But..then there was Torque.

PRENTICE: And there's another analogy, right? Torque…as in movement, as in moving forward, as an energy.

MINDY WILSON: Absolutely.

PRENTICE: Mindy, congratulations. Best of luck to you in this year. You have a fine young man there and another fine young men on your other side with Garrett Kalt and for all of you, thank you so very much for giving us some time this morning.

MINDY WILSON: Thank you.

KALT: Thank you, George.

