Idaho's drought conditions improving as snow keeps falling

Idaho’s recent bout of winter weather is alleviating drought conditions, according to the latest federal data.

While roughly 70% of the state is still in some form of drought, that’s a 10% improvement over the prior week. Most of the state falls under the moderate category.

Precipitation is expected to increase, too, whether it’s rain or snow.

“It looks like we might be trending a little bit warmer than we are right now, but the mountains should see a good uptick in snow across the entire state,” said Josh Smith, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Boise.

The most recent climate seasonal forecast anticipates above-average precipitation across much of the state through March 31.

Smith said that bodes well for further reducing drought conditions in Idaho.

“We’re very optimistic right now. Most of our area is seeing well above normal snowpack, snow water equivalent, especially in the mountains where it’s like 160% to 190% of normal precipitation.”

A narrow strip of the state along the border with Nevada is expected to keep some type of drought designation moving into spring, though it will likely improve from its current conditions.

Along with more precipitation, Smith said forecasted cooler than normal temperatures in the spring and early summer could bring a more controlled runoff season.

