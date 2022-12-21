Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit.

Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.

"Wednesday night through Thursday, low temperatures close to zero and high temperatures probably only around 15 degrees on Thursday," says Les Colin, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Boise. "[It will] be one of the coldest days we've had in several years."

Colin says we have not seen a day this cold since January 2017.

Sub-zero temperatures will not stay for long, and temperatures will start to warm up on Friday. There is a possibility of snow on Christmas Day, but there is also a different weather possibility.

"It's a little unclear, but we could get into various weather types, snow, rain, and even the possibility of freezing rain," says Colin.

The highest amount of snowfall will be in the higher terrain of the Cascades and into northern Idaho. According to the National Weather Service website, winter storm warnings and winter advisories are in effect.