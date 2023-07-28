San Inazio Festival kicks off in downtown Boise

A celebration of all things Basque during the San Inazio Festival gets underway later this afternoon in downtown Boise.

Known as Saint Ignatius in English, San Inazio is the patron saint of the Basque people who founded the Jesuit order in 1540.

Isana Bengoetxa, one of the directors of the Basque Center, said the festival grew from humble beginnings.

“It was just kind of people meeting in the park because they wanted to way back in the 50s, and then as time progressed, they created a little more stability, a little more structure around it and it’s taken on the life that it has now,” Bengoetxa said.

Friends and family will gather on the Basque Block beginning Friday afternoon to share drinks, croquetas, chorizo and other cultural mainstays.

Don’t worry, you’re still invited even if you’re not Basque.

“None of it’s ticketed. None of it costs anything to join,” Bengoetxa said. “You can just come and watch if you like. If it gets too hot and you need to go inside, go inside.”

Saturday features the main attractions: traditional dancing, musicians and a mass at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in West Boise.

The events run through Sunday night and are free and open to the public.

