© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 1-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.
News

San Inazio Festival kicks off in downtown Boise

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:47 AM MDT
Crowds fill the Basque Block in downtown Boise during the San Inazio Festival. The festival features Basque traditions including dancing, food and music.
Kyle Green for NPR
Crowds fill the Basque Block in downtown Boise during the San Inazio Festival. The festival features Basque traditions including dancing, food and music.

A celebration of all things Basque during the San Inazio Festival gets underway later this afternoon in downtown Boise.

Known as Saint Ignatius in English, San Inazio is the patron saint of the Basque people who founded the Jesuit order in 1540.

Isana Bengoetxa, one of the directors of the Basque Center, said the festival grew from humble beginnings.

“It was just kind of people meeting in the park because they wanted to way back in the 50s, and then as time progressed, they created a little more stability, a little more structure around it and it’s taken on the life that it has now,” Bengoetxa said.

Friends and family will gather on the Basque Block beginning Friday afternoon to share drinks, croquetas, chorizo and other cultural mainstays.

Don’t worry, you’re still invited even if you’re not Basque.

“None of it’s ticketed. None of it costs anything to join,” Bengoetxa said. “You can just come and watch if you like. If it gets too hot and you need to go inside, go inside.”

Saturday features the main attractions: traditional dancing, musicians and a mass at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in West Boise.

The events run through Sunday night and are free and open to the public.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio

Tags
News San InazioBasque Center
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate