Idaho residents arrested in multi-state drug investigation

Twenty-five individuals are charged in a multi-state drug network with charges ranging from distribution of fentanyl to firearm possession.

Federal and local law enforcement held a press conference announcing two large-scale multi-state investigations that seized 21,000 fentanyl pills. They also got hold of 98 pounds of methamphetamine, 531 grams of fentanyl powder, 38 firearms and $120,000.

"I am confident that Idaho is safer today because of the combined efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement," said U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.

One investigation was led by the FBI and Metro Violent Crimes task force, and the DEA led the other. The two investigations overlapped and led to the 25 arrests and Hurwit says two defendants have pleaded guilty.

In February, Isaac Bright pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and was confirmed to be a part of the Latin Kings gang.

Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Caldwell Police Department also helped in the investigation.

Matt Gomm, a DEA agent in Boise, said many of the pills seized had two or more milligrams of fentanyl, a d dose that is considered lethal.

"Through our lab testing, it's showing that six out of every 10, 60% of the pills have that amount in that pill," said Gomm.

The investigation is ongoing and is alleged to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel.