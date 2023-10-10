Celebrated playwright says he’s feeling the 'vibrant, creative spirit' while staying in Hemingway home

When The New York Times reviewedRajiv Joseph’s production of King James, which opened at the Manhattan Theater Club this summer, it was nothing short of a rave.

“It is astutely observed without feeling writerly, showcasing Joseph’s mastery over the way everyday conversation can belie or reveal social realities,” wrote the Times Juan Ramirez.

“I agree with that one,” said Joseph with a big laugh.

Joseph’s work and research has taken him way, way, way, way off Broadway, researching, writing and collaborating on productions at all points of the compass. He won the Obie Award and is a Pulitzer Prize finalist. But this month, he has unpacked his bags in the Ketchum home once inhabited by Ernest Hemingway.

“I can say very confidently that in the few days I've been here in this home, I have felt nothing but a warmth, and a really vibrant, creative spirit."

“There’s such an embracing of his memory through this house,” said Joseph, who visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about his Sun Valley Playwright’s Residencyand the upcoming Saturday, Oct. 14 reading of one of his plays at The Argyros Theater in Ketchum.

