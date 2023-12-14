New pocket guide shares winter safety tips for unhoused folks braving the cold

Folks experiencing homelessness in Ada County now have an easier way to find how to stay warm and safe over the winter.

Our Path Home has put together a pocket guide on where to find resources for folks weathering the cold. The guide includes a map of where to find warming spots, community meals or food pantries, crisis support numbers as well as health resources.

"Specifically, just how to stay warm in the cold and then talking about hypothermia signs and symptoms, as well as frostbite, and how to support those who may be symptomatic of frostbite or hypothermia,” said Our Path Home Coordinator Saidee Jones. She said the booklet is a way for people without internet access to still get the information they need.

Rates of homelessness in Ada County have increased 6% between 2021 and 2023. Jones said donations are always welcome and she encourages people to volunteer at shelters.

“There is a need always to have compassionate people on the front lines. So that is another way that Boiseans can get involved and help keep Ada County warm,” she added.

The booklets are available at the downtown YMCA, shelters, City Hall and public libraries.