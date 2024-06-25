© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Friedman Memorial Airport staff recommend second jet hangar contractor

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published June 25, 2024 at 5:06 AM MDT
An interior rendering of a proposed private jet hangar at Friedman Memorial Airport featuring stone walls and floors, along with wood paneling.
Friedman Memorial Airport
A rendering of the interior of Clay Lacey's proposed private jet hangar at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

Friedman Memorial Airport’s governing board is still taking public comment on a plan to add a second private jet hangar in Hailey.

Earlier this month, airport staff recommended the board accept a proposal from the national aviation company Clay Lacey. If developed, the hangar would offer more parking space, another place for jets to fuel up and other amenities.

The Mountain Express first reported on the meeting.

Caitlin McCarthy, a private pilot from Bellevue, said that sounds great for wealthy visitors.

“But is that the vibe that Friedman Memorial Airport wants to foster?” McCarthy asked.

Instead, she said the board should focus more on serving local recreational pilots who use the airport as a jumping off point for backcountry trips or short flights around the area.

But Colin Lind, a pilot from Sun Valley, said the proposal could benefit everyone – especially if it drives down the cost of fuel.

“The community includes the visitors and the people with second homes,” Lind said.

Chairwoman Martha Burke, along with a handful of other board members, said she believes the expansion will actually decrease traffic to the airport.

Burke said the current lack of space during popular events like the Allen and Company annual conference forces private jets to park elsewhere.

“It was very noticeable that we had planes dropping their clients off and leaving and coming back and we’re hoping that this is not the continuing process here,” she said.

The entire scope of Clay Lacey’s proposal isn’t known.

Contract negotiations will begin only if board members accept the company’s general proposal, which could happen during their upcoming meeting July 2.

Those who want to submit public comments on the project can do so here.

Atlantic Aviation operates an existing fixed-base operation at Friedman Memorial.

Tags
News Friedman Memorial AirportSun Valley
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

