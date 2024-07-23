Idaho Transportation Department to host Rainbow Bridge project open houses this week

Highway 55’s iconic Rainbow Bridge is set to retire later this decade and the Idaho Transportation Department is looking for public input on its successor.

The agency is holding open houses in McCall and Horseshoe Bend this week to present its proposals to the community.

“We want to bring them in, let them know where we are now and when they can expect to see construction,” said Sophia Moraglio, a spokesperson for ITD.

Built in 1933, the Rainbow Bridge spans the North Fork of the Payette River north of Smith’s Ferry. ITD said it no longer meets industry standards for bridges, with narrow lanes and shoulders, as well as limited sightlines.

Renderings of possible replacements included in ITD’s feasibility study from 2021 imagine a red, arched steel bridge – an homage to its predecessor. The second alternative would be a cheaper, straight steel bridge with no arch.

Costs for construction are higher now than when ITD first published the feasibility study three years ago. The agency set aside $60 million for planning and construction, according to Moraglio.

Once replaced, the existing Rainbow Bridge could be used as a scenic overlook for pedestrians, according to the feasibility study.

Both proposed replacements would offer gentler curves for vehicles that better match the area’s 45 mile-per-hour speed limit.

The first open house will take place at the Evergreen Hotel in McCall Tuesday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Another at the Horseshoe Bend School is scheduled for Thursday, July 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who can't attend can learn more about the project here. Emailed comments may be submitted here.

The final design is expected to be complete by 2026, with construction estimated sometime in 2028 or 2029.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio