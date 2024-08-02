© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Payette onion processing plant fined, pays $260K in back wages to H-2A workers

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published August 2, 2024 at 1:13 PM MDT
Green crops growing in a field
Matt Guilhem
/
Boise State Public Radio

One of the largest onion processing plants in the U.S., located in Payette, Idaho, was fined for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Ontario Partners LLC had to pay more than $260,000 in back wages for 76 workers and a roughly $44,000 fine for failing to pay overtime to its H-2A temporary agricultural workers. The U.S. Department of Labor's investigation also found the company was overcharging for housing while providing unsafe transportation and unsanitary living quarters.

Under the H-2A visa program, companies that show they cannot find locals to fill positions can hire foreign temporary agricultural workers.

Katherine Walum, Wage and Hour Division District Director at the federal Department of Labor said the violations by the company were willful.

“Farmworkers provide essential labor that helps feed millions of Americans and have rights, we will vigorously protect, regardless of the country they call home,” she said.

“Agricultural employers who benefit from the H-2A program must provide safe transportation, pay the wages they promised and the costs of transportation to and from the U.S., and provide clean and safe housing.”

“Employers have obligations to disclose the terms and conditions of employment to those workers ahead of time, and they have to be as specific as possible,” she said.

Walum added foreign born or local temporary employees are considered vulnerable.

“They may not speak the language. So they're not necessarily understanding all of the rights that may be available to them.,” she said. “They're paid relatively low wages for the work that they're performing.”

The Department of Labor hires interpreters to make sure they can fully investigate violations involving foreign workers, with half of the field investigators being bilingual

Walum added the use of the visa program is growing exponentially in Idaho.

“In fact, Idaho is outpacing Oregon in the number of H-2a workers employed in that state and certainly per capita where Idaho is one of the top in the nation.”

In 2023, the state employed 7,200 people through the program.
Tags
News PayetteDepartment of LaborOnions
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate