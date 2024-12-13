Boise State Football's Ashton Jeanty wins two major national college football awards, eager for Heisman ceremony this Saturday

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty became the most honored player in team history Thursday, named the Doak Walker award winner as the nation’s best running back, and the Maxwell Award winner as the ‘outstanding player of the year’ in college football.

Jeanty is the first running back to win the Maxwell Award since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015, and is the first non-power conference player to win since BYU quarterback Ty Detmer in 1990.

Already in New York ahead of Saturday’s Heisman trophy ceremony, Jeanty appeared on ESPN’s college football awards show Thursday night from a hotel room, surrounded by family. The show, which announced winners from across college football, was not televised with an audience.

Speaking with Idaho reporters on a Zoom call before the show, Jeanty said he was following his family’s advice of staying in the moment.

“You know, one year can change your life. And this year, it's obviously changed my life. So, to be where I'm at right now, it's a blessing. So I'm just taking it all in, enjoying the moment, and just being present where my two feet are,” he said.

The Bronco star beat out running backs Omarion Hampton from North Carolina and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson to win the Doak Walker award, and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter and Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel for the Maxwell Award.

Earlier in the night, Hunter beat out Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. Both the Camp and Maxwell Awards are voted on by NCAA division I coaches and sports information directors, but the Maxwell voting pool also includes sports journalists and members of the Maxwell Club.

Jeanty leads the nation in rushing yards, with 2,496, just 132 short of the all-time NCAA record set by Oklahoma’s Barry Sanders in 1988. Jeanty’s 29 touchdowns are tied for the most by running backs this year, and his 1,889 yards after contact are more than any other running back has total yards this season.

Two Broncos earned spots on the Walter Camp All-America teams for the first time ever this year, with Jeanty a first team running back and Bronco offensive lineman Kage Casey named to the second team.

Jeanty, who has often credited his teammates for their shared success, said Thursday he knew this year could be special, and he knew from week one that this weekend in New York could be a reality.

“For me, week one, obviously putting up that big performance. But just how the team played and responded. Your first game is hard to win. But even just through the work in the off season, literally just being focused on what's important, yeah, I just knew I knew all of this would happen.”

While he’s hoping to meet some of college football’s legendary running backs this weekend, Jeanty said he’s really just looking forward to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“Put on an outfit, you know, just the whole experience of being a finalist and then having my family here to share the experience with me,” he said. “And then I guess I'll say a little bit of the food, too. New York got some good, good food,” Jeanty added, noting he’d previously spent plenty of time in New York visiting family there.

Colorado’s Hunter also won awards Thursday as the nation’s top defender (Bednarik) and top wide receiver (Biletnikoff), and was previously named the Associated Press player of the year. He is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but the Maxwell Award going to Jeanty suggests the Heisman vote could be close.

Gabriel and Ward are also finalists for the Heisman; all four players will be in New York for the ceremony Saturday night at 6 p.m. MT. The broadcast is on ESPN.