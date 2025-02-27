© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho sees highest number of workplace fatalities in a decade

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published February 27, 2025 at 5:00 AM MST
Mike Ensor
/
Flickr

In 2023, Idaho saw its highest number of job-related fatalities in a decade, according to the latest report from the federal Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

Forty-eight people died in workplace incidents in Idaho in 2023 - a 23% increase from the previous year. The fatalities are incidents, like falls and equipment failures, that don’t include deaths from pre-existing conditions like a heart attack happening at work.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducted investigations into four of the workplace fatalities that year, and issued citations for two of them.

Fatal workplace injuries in Idaho by year, 2012-2023
Idaho Department of Labor
/
Screenshot
Fatal workplace injuries in Idaho by year, 2012-2023

In Idaho, transportation incidents accounted for half of all on-the-job fatalities. Contact deaths were the second cause of death in Idaho - that’s when victims are struck by or exposed to something that kills them.

Fatal workplace injuries by event or exposure in Idaho, 2023
Idaho Department of Labor
/
Screenshot
Fatal workplace injuries by event or exposure in Idaho, 2023

According to the U-S Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction sites are some of the most dangerous workplaces in the country for overall injuries, but transportation and material moving industries see the most fatalities.
News DeathIdaho Department of Labor
Julie Luchetta
