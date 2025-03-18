© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
University of Vermont announces sole finalist in presidential search

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:09 PM MDT
Dr. Marlene Tromp
Priscilla Grover/Boise State University
/
University of Vermont
Dr. Marlene Tromp

The University of Vermont has named the sole finalist in its presidential search and will host meetings this week for the campus and community to meet her.

Dr. Marlene Tromp has been chosen as the sole finalist by UVM’s Board of Trustees. Students, faculty, and staff will be able to meet with Dr. Tromp during on campus interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday. An open forum will be held Wednesday afternoon at the student center.

Dr. Tromp is currently president of Boise State University. She previously served as provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of California, Santa Cruz and also served as a dean and vice provost at Arizona State University.

Her selection follows a six-month national search.

