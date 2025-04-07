Here’s why Idaho Secretary of State McGrane is in Washington D.C.

Trademarks. Torts claims. Business and nonprofit creations. Wills. Lobbyist registry.

The administration thereof and much more fill the days of the teams of professionals at the Secretary of State office. But get Secretary Phil McGrane going on elections and … well, you probably know.

“I think one of the biggest challenges I have, especially as an election nerd … well, there’s a lot of things I would like to talk to Congress about,” said McGrane.

Idaho’s Secretary of State will have the opportunity to do just that. More specifically, will be going before the U.S. House Administration Subcommittee on Elections. The official title of the April 8, 2025 session is, “Revisiting the 2024 Election with Secretaries of State.”

“Idaho had a record-setting participation in 2024. It’s interesting that one of the things that drew Congress’s attention to Idaho was a law I helped write a few years back called Judicial Review,” so they asked me to talk about what we’re doing in terms of the level of detail we go to ensure accuracy.”

Just before winging to D.C., McGrane visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the invitation, why Idaho remains unique when it comes to elections, and who he’ll be going elbow-to-elbow with during the subcommittee hearing.

