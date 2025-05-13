© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
KBSJ in Jackpot, NV. operating on reduced power for the foreseeable future.

Cream, sugar and… tariffs? Wake up and smell the coffee, Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published May 13, 2025 at 5:07 AM MDT
Last year, Dawson Taylor roasted approximately 136,000 pounds of coffee at its downtown Boise roastery.
Dawson Taylor
Last year, Dawson Taylor roasted approximately 136,000 pounds of coffee at its downtown Boise roastery.

It didn’t take long, when tariffs – new tariffs, future tariffs and threatened tariffs – began impacting nearly everything, that consumers were alerted:

“Here’s why your cup of coffee could soon cost even more” reported CBS News in mid-April.

But it’s much more than a cup of coffee that hangs in the balance at Boise-based Dawson Taylor.

“Last year, we roasted 135,000 pounds of coffee,” said Aaron Nelson, general manager and director of coffee at Dawson Taylor. “Between our single origins, blends and decaf, we have 37 different varieties here.”

Morning Edition host George Prentice toured the Lusk District-based roastery with Nelson, and they talked about the long, wide shadow tariffs have cast on Dawson Taylor.

“Right now, tariffs are a huge question mark. We just had some Ethiopian coffees that landed, as early as this morning. And I’m not sure if that’s going to have a 10% tariff on it or not.”

But a 10% tariff could be just the tip of the iced coffee.

“Indonesia is a country we source from. If that 32% tariff hits there, that would be a big hit on our 30-year-old espresso recipe. I don’t even know if we could continue that. And this is on top of an already historic high coffee market.”

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News CoffeeTrade
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate