Cream, sugar and… tariffs? Wake up and smell the coffee, Idaho

It didn’t take long, when tariffs – new tariffs, future tariffs and threatened tariffs – began impacting nearly everything, that consumers were alerted:

“Here’s why your cup of coffee could soon cost even more” reported CBS News in mid-April.

But it’s much more than a cup of coffee that hangs in the balance at Boise-based Dawson Taylor.

“Last year, we roasted 135,000 pounds of coffee,” said Aaron Nelson, general manager and director of coffee at Dawson Taylor. “Between our single origins, blends and decaf, we have 37 different varieties here.”

Morning Edition host George Prentice toured the Lusk District-based roastery with Nelson, and they talked about the long, wide shadow tariffs have cast on Dawson Taylor.

“Right now, tariffs are a huge question mark. We just had some Ethiopian coffees that landed, as early as this morning. And I’m not sure if that’s going to have a 10% tariff on it or not.”

But a 10% tariff could be just the tip of the iced coffee.

“Indonesia is a country we source from. If that 32% tariff hits there, that would be a big hit on our 30-year-old espresso recipe. I don’t even know if we could continue that. And this is on top of an already historic high coffee market.”

