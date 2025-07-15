Federal agents arrest Spokane activists for actions during anti-immigration enforcement protests

Tuesday, July 15, 12:52 p.m.

A total of nine Spokane activists are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court this afternoon, July 15, for their actions during anti-immigration enforcement protests in June.

According to a statement from the acting U.S. District Attorney for Eastern Washington, Ben Stuckart, Justice Forral, Erin Lang, Bajun Mavalwalla II, Jac Archer, Mikki Hatfield, Collin Muncey, Bobbi Silva and Thalia Ramirez will all appear in court for the charge of Conspiracy to Impede or Injure Officers.

Hatfield and Silva have also been charged with Assault on a Federal Officer, Employee, or Person Assisting a Federal Officer.

Tuesday, July 15, 11:11 a.m.

Spokane activists and community leaders were detained by federal agents Tuesday morning.

Several had previously been arrested for their actions during anti-immigration enforcement protests in June.

Ben Stuckart, Justice Forral, Erin Lang, Bajun Mavalwalla II, Jac Archer and three others whose full names SPR News has not yet confirmed are scheduled for arraignment at 3 p.m. today at the Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse in downtown Spokane, according to the court's calendar.

In a statement, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said she's "outraged" by the detainments.

"This politically motivated action is a perversion of our justice system," Brown wrote in a press release Tuesday morning. "The Trump Administration's weaponization of ICE and the DOJ is trampling on the U.S. Constitution and creating widespread fear across our community."

The FBI led this morning's operation, which also involved the U.S. Marshals. Both the USMS's and FBI's media liaisons were unavailable for immediate comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



