© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

At Pace for Peace, Idahoans speak on foreign aid and Boise community

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published September 29, 2025 at 3:21 PM MDT
Runners jog past the starting line at the Pace for Peace 5K run on Saturday, September 28.
Boise State Public Radio
Runners jog past the starting line at the Pace for Peace 5K run on Saturday, September 28.

On Saturday, local nonprofit Pace For Peace hosted a 5k race called "Run for Afghanistan" to raise money for Afghans living under Taliban rule. The nonprofit is partnering with the Qamar Foundation, which provides emergency food, supplies, and medicine to Afghan communities.

At a speech before the run, coordinator Sayed Mirbacha thanked attendees for their support.

"This is about walking together, running. It's about standing in solidarity with those who are facing some of the world's most difficult challenges."
Sayed Mirbacha

Idaho received 786 refugees last year, with Afghanistan being the second-highest country of origin.

Jaime Geary was at Ann Morrison Park asking runners why Afghanistan should matter to Idahoans.
Tags
News RunningForeign PolicyCommunity Conversation
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate