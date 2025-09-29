At Pace for Peace, Idahoans speak on foreign aid and Boise community

On Saturday, local nonprofit Pace For Peace hosted a 5k race called "Run for Afghanistan" to raise money for Afghans living under Taliban rule. The nonprofit is partnering with the Qamar Foundation, which provides emergency food, supplies, and medicine to Afghan communities.

At a speech before the run, coordinator Sayed Mirbacha thanked attendees for their support.

"This is about walking together, running. It's about standing in solidarity with those who are facing some of the world's most difficult challenges." Sayed Mirbacha

Idaho received 786 refugees last year, with Afghanistan being the second-highest country of origin.

Jaime Geary was at Ann Morrison Park asking runners why Afghanistan should matter to Idahoans.