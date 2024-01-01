Jaime Geary

Expertise: News writing, broadcast media production, community outreach

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Reported for Boise Weekly

Librarian at Boise State Albertsons Library

Hobbyist Screenwriter

Experience

I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.

Boise State Public Radio is my third journalism experience. I’ve previously contributed to Boise State’s independent student newspaper The Arbiter, and Boise Weekly, a culture-focused subsidiary of Idaho Press. I’ve also written some self-published investigative pieces on local reactions to our world’s current issues.

When I’m not tapping away at a keyboard, you can find me trying to climb my mountain of to- be-read books or attempting to pick up piano again (this time for sure!).