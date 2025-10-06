Here's how the Boise Council's opinion on the Armory was swayed in one night

Armories across the United States — some built not long after the founding of the nation, others built during the Civil War and others still built during the First and Second World Wars — were often reflections of some of the best architecture styles of their time.

The Boise Armory was no exception. It’s Art Deco design was crafted by the some of the same architects who designed the Idaho Capitol, Boise High School and parts of the old Pen.

“This property is so important,” says Boise Council President Pro Tem Meredith Stead. “But it’s also a complex property. Over the years neighbors have imagined many different possibilities for the site. I think if you asked ten neighbors, you'd get ten different expectations.”

To be sure, the Armory has seen better days. Wars came and went. The National Guard moved out; and the City of Boise has had hope after hope after hope that some day a developer might turn it into something speial.

One developer — which included the co-founder of PowerBar — had ideas for housing, with no luck. Another group proposed 200 apartments plus a dozen townhomes for the space (it fizzled out). And others have imagined a convention space and even an entertainment venue.

Meanwhile, the area surrounding the Armory has evolved into something special. So, neighbors are now quite particular about what the Armory could become. Hardly anyone expected a church ... but enter River House Ministries.

Morning Edition host George Prentice looks at the Armory’s past and its possibilities, and how members of River House swayed the Boise Council in one evening this past summer to share their vision.

