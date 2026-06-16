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'Pride is so beautiful': Support pours in at Canyon County Pride

Boise State Public Radio News | By Steffi Puerto
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM MDT
The entrance at the Canyon County Pride June 2026.
Steffi Puerto
/
Boise State Public Radio
The entrance at the Canyon County Pride June 2026.

Amid anti-LGBTQ legislation, Canyon County Pride attendees shared what pride means to them.

Nicholas, "Nick" posing with a trans flag and sticker on his cheek.
Steffi Puerto
/
Boise State Public Radio
Nicholas, "Nick" posing with a trans flag and sticker on his cheek.
"Pride is where I can express myself."
Nicholas

Josh Essinger is standing wearing a "Free dad hugs i'm proud of you" shirt.
Steffi Puerto
/
Boise State Public Radio
Josh Essinger is standing wearing a "Free dad hugs i'm proud of you" shirt.
"Some people who just say, 'You look a lot like my dad. Can I get a hug?' And so we hug, we laugh, we cry. I try to tell everyone I'm proud of them for being here."
Josh Essinger

James shows off his trans flag alongside his horse poncho.
Steffi Puerto
/
Boise State Public Radio
James shows off his trans flag alongside his horse poncho.
"I came out here today to support my fellow queer people of Idaho. Show them that it's not such a scary place out here."
James

Pride flags surrounding a tree.
Steffi Puerto
/
Boise State Public Radio
Pride flags surrounding a tree.
"Pride is so beautiful, and it's sometimes scary. It's sometimes, you know, a little brutal, but for the most part, it's just showing up for each other and living in love."
Lavender Mendoza
Tags
News Canyon CountyLGBTQ
Steffi Puerto
Expertise: Audio editing, storytelling
See stories by Steffi Puerto

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