'Pride is so beautiful': Support pours in at Canyon County Pride
Amid anti-LGBTQ legislation, Canyon County Pride attendees shared what pride means to them.
"Pride is where I can express myself."Nicholas
"Some people who just say, 'You look a lot like my dad. Can I get a hug?' And so we hug, we laugh, we cry. I try to tell everyone I'm proud of them for being here."Josh Essinger
"I came out here today to support my fellow queer people of Idaho. Show them that it's not such a scary place out here."James
"Pride is so beautiful, and it's sometimes scary. It's sometimes, you know, a little brutal, but for the most part, it's just showing up for each other and living in love."Lavender Mendoza