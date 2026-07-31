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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

'The answer is in the air': ER doctor links infant's hospitalization to wildfire smoke

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:45 AM MDT
For several days, Boise's Air Quality Index has been "Unhealthy" or "very unhealthy."
Murphy Woodhouse, 123rf
For several days, Boise's Air Quality Index has been "unhealthy" or "very unhealthy."

There are a lot of data points lately, particularly when it comes to high temperatures or the Air Quality Index, but when you put a face or voice to Idaho's current crisis, it can be heartbreaking.

"I had a patient yesterday that was seven weeks old," said Dr. Ethan Sims, emergency physician and executive director of Idaho Clinicians for Climate and Health. "The patient had been coughing and struggling to breathe for about two weeks and had been seen by their pediatrician several times. They had had every test under the sun with no answer about an infection."

As you can guess, the tiny patient ended up in an Idaho emergency room.

"What is the reason we're hospitalizing a seven week old child?" he asked. "I think the answer is in the air."

Sims visited with George Prentice to talk about multiple patients who are walking into emergency rooms with similar symptoms.

"These past couple of days, people have been coming in with headaches, fatigue, weakness, short of breath or having a sore throat and itchy, runny eyes."

Sims and Prentice talked about the risks to all of us, but especially to thousands of children who are about to begin a new school year.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
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News Wildfire SmokeSmokeEmergency RoomClimate Change
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

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