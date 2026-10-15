Multiple victims, including children, at Bend school shooting, officials say

The shooting occurred at Silver Rail Elementary School. A Bend police spokesperson confirmed the shooting suspect is dead

2:45 p.m. — Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, told reporters at the scene that the shooting suspect was fatally shot. It was not immediately clear how the suspect was shot

Miller said that emergency dispatchers first received calls around 12:59 p.m. The caller reported a shot fired into a vehicle near Silver Rail Elementary School.

Officers first arrived around 1:02 p.m., Miller said.

First responders transported at least two people to an area hospital. Their conditions remain unclear, according to Miller.

2:20 p.m. — A Bend Police Department spokesperson confirmed multiple victims at Silver Rail Elementary School, including children.

According to the spokesperson, the status of the victims wasn’t yet clear. The spokesperson confirmed that the shooting suspect has died.

2:02 p.m. — Police in Bend said Thursday afternoon that they’re responding to reports of an active shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School.

The Bend-La Pine School District said on social media Thursday that there was an active lockdown at the school, and that police were on the scene.

A press release issued this afternoon says there is a large police presence in the area. The public should avoid the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene, according to law enforcement officials, including the Oregon State Police and local agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Further details have not been released.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article was written by Joni Auden Land and Troy Brynelson of OPB.