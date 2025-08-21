© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stations in Stanley off air. We will update with estimated time of restoration when available.

Menendez brothers' parole hearings to begin Thursday

By Steve Futterman
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:58 AM MDT

A California parole board on Thursday will begin two days of hearings to determine whether Erik and Lyle Menendez, who killed their parents 36 years ago, should be set free.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Futterman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate