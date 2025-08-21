© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Have a health care system headache? Share your story

Published August 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM MDT
Oona Zenda/KFF Health News

The health care system in the U.S. can be extremely confusing. If you've puzzled over using your insurance or dealing with hospitals and doctors, we may be able to help.

Pre-authorization delay? No in-network specialists? Dispute over costs? Confusion after a hospital discharge? Health Care Helpline — from NPR and KFF Health News — helps you better understand and overcome the hurdles between you and good care.

Send us your tricky question about navigating the system and we may tap a policy sleuth to dig in and help find answers.

Click here to share your story.

