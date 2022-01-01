Amy Tsourmas

I'm Amy and I'm helping out with visuals and digital media here at Boise State Public Radio. I'm excited to spend my summer working in public media.

I was born and raised here in Boise, Idaho and have been an avid listener of NPR since middle school. Growing up in Idaho has made me passionate about wildlife conservation and enjoy activities on the river like fly fishing and kayaking.

I am approaching my final year at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, where I am majoring in Film Production with a focus on Animation. I am also interested in video editing, visual effects and screenwriting.