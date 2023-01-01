Hi, I’m Andrew Vincent, a senior at Boise State University. I’ll be graduating in December 2023 with a degree in Integrated Media and Strategic Communications. I hope to apply my degree towards a career in the music industry, possibly working in audio production.

I have lived in Boise for the past five years and I enjoy exploring the outdoors with my dog Luka. When I’m not outside, you can find me inside on the basketball court, playing in intramural leagues.

This May will be one year with Boise State Public Radio, and I really enjoy the student radio/tv assistant position. School, work, hiking, basketball and writing music keep me busy!

