Audrey Rawlins

Expertise: Media production

Education: Boise State University

Highlights



Born in San Diego, California

Acted in multiple short films

Deathly scared of Jacob Elordi

Experience

I moved from San Diego, California to Boise, Idaho with my parents a few years ago. I am entering my sophomore year at Boise State University, where I am pursuing a double major in both Theatre Arts and Film & Television, along with a minor in Journalism. So far, I have acted in multiple short films, worked behind the scenes on student productions, and written creatively. Outside of school and work, I love arts and crafts as well as exploring downtown for the best food. I am excited to join Boise State Public Radio's team to learn more about radio and see where I can take all of these different interests.