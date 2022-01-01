Autumn Kersey grew up in Twin Falls, graduated from the College of Southern Idaho in 1996 and located to Boise to earn her BA in Communication and her MA in Education from Boise State University. Autumn lived in Boise for 22 years before heading west in 2021 to her new home in Nampa. Autumn's professional and volunteer services have spanned across the Treasure Valley and include work with Boise State University, Boise Little Theater, Boise Parks & Recreation, Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, The Idaho Business Review, Allies Linked for the Prevention of HIV/AIDS, and The Association for Fundraising Professionals among others. In 2012, Autumn founded the Treasure Valley Children's Theater, a nonprofit organization with the mission to empower youth and inspire future innovators, entrepreneurs, creators, humanitarians and artists through the transformative power of the arts. Autumn currently serves as the Theater's Executive Director and provides multi-media consultation for Idaho businesses through the Idaho Business Review.

