Ben Vaughn is a man of many moods—and many hats. As a performer, he plays live shows in the U.S. and Europe and has released fourteen albums to date (including the legendary Rambler '65, recorded entirely in his car). Other artists have also recorded his compositions, including “I’m Sorry (But So Is Brenda Lee)” by Marshall Crenshaw and his signature song, “Too Sensitive for This World,” recorded by Deer Tick.

In the world of TV, Vaughn composed the award-winning music for 3rd Rock from the Sun and That '70s Show. From behind the studio glass, he’s produced artists as varied as Charlie Feathers, Ween, Nancy Sinatra, Arthur Alexander, and Los Straitjackets.

His expertise and expansive knowledge have also made him a much-in-demand music curator and archivist. Recently, Ben was hired to create the soundscape for the International Pop exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He also curated the Sun Records’ 70th Anniversary Compilation, as well as collections by Johnny Otis and Joe South.

His many musical collaborators have included such acclaimed artists as Alex Chilton, Alan Vega, and Rodney Crowell. He can be heard weekly as the host of his nationally syndicated radio show, The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn.