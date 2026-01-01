Bert Sahlberg was born and raised in Pocatello, ID and is a 1983 graduate of the University of Idaho with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Bert had a part-time job in the Lewiston Tribune sports department prior to graduation, which transitioned into a full-time position upon graduation.

He later worked at the Idaho Statesman for nine months and then was hired as the Tribune’s sports editor in 1988 until 2002. In 2002 Bert became an editorial writer, but soon left the newspaper business for Lewis-Clark State College, where he became the public information officer in 2003. He held this position for 20 years and then joined Clearwater Paper in 2023 for a newly created Site Communications Manager position.

Bert enjoys doing sports broadcasting for radio and TV, and has been active in the community, serving on boards for the United Way, Chamber of Commerce, Lewis Clark Healthcare Foundation, and North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame among others.