Boyd J. Hawkins is a founding member of Miller Hawkins, PLLC in Boise, Idaho, where he currently focuses on business and transactional law. Boyd previously worked as house counsel for an international electronic media company for approximately 20 years and has experience with a broad range of business and commercial matters, including (a) for profit and non-profit entity formation, organization and governance, (b) mergers and acquisitions, (c) labor and employment law, (d) software development and licensing, (e) copyrights, trademarks and related intellectual property matters, (f) website development and operation, (g) advertising and promotions (including contests), (h) e-commerce, (i) music licensing, and (j) real property law.

Boyd has negotiated, drafted and administered contracts and license agreements of every kind and nature. He has extensive experience preparing partnership agreements, corporate bylaws, operating agreements, joint venture agreements, buy/sell agreements, employment agreements, content license agreements, contracts for advertising (including political advertising and false advertising claims), promotional arrangements, contest rules and administration, non-disclosure agreements, technology transfer agreements, television and radio network affiliation agreements, college and professional sports broadcast rights agreements, personal appearance contracts, concert agreements, office lease agreements and real estate purchase agreements. Boyd has participated in the acquisition, sale and exchange of more than $2 billion of assets in businesses and properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

Boyd has assisted news organizations and other public interest groups in obtaining access to government records. He has helped his clients work through defamation, trespass, invasion of privacy and other similar issues encountered by media outlets. One particularly esoteric area of expertise is the complex world of music licensing.

A dedicated distance runner, Boyd has completed 34 marathons (including two Boston Marathons) and countless other shorter distance races. His goal is to continue running for as long as there are roads and trails to run and air to breathe. Boyd and his wife Felicia are the parents of three children and currently very much enjoy theperks of having four delightful grandchildren.