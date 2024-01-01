Bradley Berg

Expertise: Classical music history and performance

Education: Indiana University

Highlights



Pianist, historian, presenter and performing arts advocate

Grants Manager for the Boise Philharmonic by day, Musicologist and Boise State Public Radio Music radio host by evening

I run a YouTube channel dedicated to original performances of rare and previously unrecorded classical piano music

Experience

I joined Boise State Public Radio Music as host of the Boise Philharmonic Showcase in 2023. It has been the perfect complement to my concurrent administrative role at the Boise Philharmonic, where as Musicologist I am privileged to meet the numerous world-class musicians, guest artists, composers and conductors who make their way through Boise. The Showcase aims to capture and comment on the artistic vibrancy of Boise within the realm of classical music; through interviews with touring artists and curated playlists that reflect local programming, I get to show off Boise as Idaho’s cultural hub for the performing arts.