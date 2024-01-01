Education: Boise State University (current)

Highlights



I've developed landing-page websites with HTML and CSS for bands

I'm drummer of the Boise-local rock group Itsy Bitsy

Elliott Smith is the greatest musician to have ever lived

Experience

In September 2024, I joined BSPR without too much experience with radio. Before this, I created and published electronic music to streaming services as daft quest using Apple’s “Logic” software, drew comics and wrote several articles (mostly about music) for Boise High’s proprietary newspaper the Boise Highlights. I also learned how to play guitar, drums, piano and bass guitar over the course of seven years at Boise Rock School. In the future, I want to become more skilled in many fields, including web design/development, recording/engineering music, music journalism, as well as graphic design.